Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 23:05 Hits: 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines. Later, President Trump said the government could begin the distribution as early as next month.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913760298/trump-says-distribution-of-coronavirus-vaccines-could-begin-as-early-as-next-mon?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics