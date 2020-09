Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 05:41 Hits: 13

Trump also said he's been advised "there is no legal path" for the U.S. to keep a cut of whatever TikTok deal the government approves, an idea he had earlier floated.

(Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/17/913741728/trump-casts-new-doubt-on-any-deal-to-keep-tiktok-alive-in-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics