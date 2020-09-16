Trump In ABC Townhall: I Didn't Downplay The Virus 'I Up-played It!'

Articles

Bob Woodward's audio of Trump admitting he lied to the American people has rained a torrential hailstorm of criticisms down on him so what did he do during ABC's Town Hall on Tuesday? He lied again and again. With a small audience of masked undecided voters in Pennsylvania, Ajani Powell, a first time voter from Harrisburg, asked this pertinent question that you'll never hear on Fox News. "My question is if you believe it is the president's responsibility to protect America why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to disparate fortunately harm low income families and minority communities?" Powell asked. "Yeah," he replied. "Well, I didn't downplay it." Huh? You told Woodward you deliberately downplayed the virus so as not to panic people. Trump continued, "I actually in many ways up-played it in action." Trump then went on to spew his typical nonsensical talking point that he miraculously shut down all travel from China and Europe immediately which he claims was the greatest move in the history of any US presidency. After George Stephanopoulos remarked that Trump's order didn't stop all travel coming into the US, the so-called president spewed more nonsense. So Trump believes his ONE action that still didn't stop people from China entering the US is his saving grace on COVID19.

