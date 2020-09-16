Herd Mentality: White House COVID Outbreak Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 19:54 Hits: 7

At the ABC Town Hall (aka "ambush" by regular old American citizens asking questions) Donald Trump talked about how "Herd Mentality" would help us if a vaccine didn't come. He probably meant "herd immunity" which is a fancy way of saying let's thin the herd and sacrifice a few million people. Well, it looks like karma is a Democrat, because less than 12 hours later the White House announced that numerous people AT THE WHITE HOUSE tested positive today. The White House called the journalists from the pool 30 minutes late to get our routine covid test. I was told they were late because "It was a very busy morning. We had a couple of positives today" — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 16, 2020 Asked @MarkMeadows if he had information about positive cases in the White House today: pic.twitter.com/WZRZdEsEuT

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/herd-mentality-white-house-outbreak