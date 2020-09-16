Trump Callously Proposes Ignoring Blue States To Cook Numbers On COVID Deaths

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 22:55 Hits: 9

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Trump denigrated the states with the greatest populations, with some of the most urban settings in our nation because more people died from his inaction from COVID19, intentionally dividing the country as if we're in a civil war. All so he could make himself look better in his reelection campaign. Trump pointed to a graphic depicting possible outcomes and deaths related to COVID-19 (which I doubt he bothered to ever look at) and bragged about how wonderfully he's handled the pandemic. Except of course if you live in the parts of America that Trump does not value since he did not win them in the 2016 election. "If you take the blue states out, we're at a level I don't think anybody in the world would be at," Trump stated sedately. The man, simply put, is a disgusting pig and needs to be put out to pasture by losing the 2020 presidential election. Imagine the President of the United States denouncing every entire state ,who have suffered the most infections and deaths from an out-of-control pandemic that he did nothing to stop except play golf, hold rallies and lie to the American people. Twitter had some thoughts: Basically, he's saying "The only good Democrat..." https://t.co/KfF4XQ8xMg

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-if-you-take-blue-states-out-equation