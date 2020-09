Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Senators say the chances of a group of centrist Republicans and Democrats coming together on a compromise coronavirus relief package is slim to none because of pressure from the leadership of their respective parties.Centrist senators who would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516603-senate-leaders-quash-talk-of-rank-and-file-covid-19-deal