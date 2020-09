Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 08:43 Hits: 1

Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocacy groups are calling for the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to investigate the claims, centered on conditions at a facility in Georgia.

(Image credit: Jeff Amy/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913398383/whistleblower-alleges-medical-neglect-questionable-hysterectomies-of-ice-detaine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics