Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:56 Hits: 5

The Big Ten conference announced that the college football season would resume at the end of October with new coronavirus protocols. President Trump had been calling for the games to start up again.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913528818/politics-and-football-mix-again-as-trump-cheers-return-of-big-ten-play?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics