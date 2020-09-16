The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Laura Ingraham Whines About Trump 'Ambush' By Undecided Voters At ABC News Town Hall

Donald Trump sat down for a town hall on ABC News with a group of undecided voters in Pennsylvania, and to say it went badly would be too kind. To put it bluntly, when Donald was questioned by a handful of regular old Americans and not Trump supporting sycophants or clout chasing press, he folded like a cheap suit. He literally cannot handle it. Add to it a real time fact checker and he panics. So, of course, Fox News is trying to find a way to spin it. WIthout blaming a Democrat in the room, their only option is to blame the people doing the questioning, claiming they "ambushed" him by asking...questions? Questions about totally unfair things like COVID, the military, police brutality, etc. WHAT AWFUL THINGS TO ASK A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ABOUT!! What meanies! Twitter had thoughts: American voters ask Trump questions and Fox calls it an ambush. https://t.co/11wzhjFsQt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2020 Ambush = answer questions from an audience (not a Fox News host) https://t.co/5m39COBuJW

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/laura-ingraham-claims-donald-trump-was

