Sen. Ron Johnson Admits His Senate Investigation Into Biden Is To Help Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Sen. Ron Johnson has openly admitted he is using taxpayer money and a Congressional committee for nakedly partisan political purposes: to both derail Joe Biden’s candidacy and as “tit for tat” over Donald Trump’s impeachment. On Saturday, Politico’s national security correspondent, Natasha Bertrand, explained on MSNBC that Russian disinformation is being mainstreamed and legitimized by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which Johnson chairs. Disinformation from people like Andriy Derkach, who has been designated as an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury Department, is being “funneled” to Homeland Security which is investigating Biden. The committee plans to release a report before the election. Now Johnson has pulled a Kevin McCarthy and admitted the partisan purpose of this use of public resources.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/sen-ron-johnson-admits-his-senate

