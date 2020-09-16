The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Wasn't Really Listening To Woman Talking About Her Dead Mother

Sure, you can understand how Trump made this glaring mistake at last night's ABC Town Hall. All those news stories about the Latino population being hit hard by covid-19 -- Trump's lizard brain identifies this woman's ethnicity, sees her crying about her mother, and concludes the mother must have died from covid (instead of the breast cancer that actually killed her). "Here's the exchange Elise mentioned last night in that ABC Town Hall. President Trump fielded a question from a woman who says she immigrated from the Dominican Republic and recently lost her mother last month," Mika Brzezinski said.

