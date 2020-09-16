Joe Biden Shrugs Off Trump's Baseless Accusations: 'He's A Fool'

Articles

Donald Trump continues to lie about...everything. His latest whackadoodle conspiracy theory is that Joe Biden is taking performance enhancing drugs. Here is Trump saying it during an interview on Saturday with Whine Box Pirro: "I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." -- during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020 On Monday, he continued: Trump is repeating his usual absolute nonsense about how Biden was probably on drugs when he had his last debate against Sanders, since he was pretty decent. (This is not like a figure of speech, he is being very literal.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2020 And on Fox and Friends on Monday:

