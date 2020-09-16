The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bob Woodward Swats Away Kushner's Claims About Having His Own Tapes: ‘I Report Accurately’

Bob Woodward on Tuesday dismissed a veiled threat from White House adviser Jared Kushner, who claimed to have audio tapes of the veteran journalist. In an interview on the Today Show, Kushner was asked about comments he made during an interview with Woodward. According to Woodward, Kushner can be heard on tape calling former members of the Trump administration “overconfident idiots.” Kushner revealed that both men had recorded the interview, and suggested that Woodward’s account was false. “He’s got tapes of everything, I have tapes of everything,” the White House adviser said. “That was never implied in that regard.” Later on Tuesday, Woodward responded to Kushner’s remarks in an interview with The Washington Post. “If you look at Jared Kushner’s quote, he said, well, there were people in the campaign and then suggested he was referring to these ‘overconfident idiots’ in the campaign,” Woodward said of Kushner’s Today Show interview. “In the transcript, it’s clear he’s talking about the administration. The administration is not the campaign.” “It is kind of this whole idea, you can take facts and kind of turn them and suggest,” he continued. “I’m quite interested in, when Jared says he has tapes, I have tapes. I taped him with his permission. I suspect that he was taping me. He did not extend the courtesy to me that he was taping the conversation.” Woodward added: “That’s fine. I report accurately what he said in the book.”

