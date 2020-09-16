Tight rematch in Miami-area congressional race draws big money

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:57 Hits: 5

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL)

(Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Despite favoring Hillary Clinton in 2016, Florida’s 27th Congressional District has a history of electing Republicans down-ballot, and the GOP is hoping it turns back to red this fall.

Clinton beat Trump by 20 points in the district four years ago, but a recent poll from 1892 Polling showed freshman Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) trailing Republican nominee Maria Elvira Salazar 43 percent to 46 percent . The poll was sponsored by Salazar and has a margin-of-error of 4.9 percent.

This year’s election is a rematch of 2018 when Shalala beat Salazar by six points after raising $4.1 million for her campaign. Through the first two quarters of 2020, she raised $2.5 million , more than she had raised at this point in 2018.

Shalala’s largest source of money is donors affiliated with her former employer, the University of Miami, where she was president from 2001 to 2015. Her other top donors include affiliates of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Blue Cross/Blue Shield . Many of her donations arrive via the conduit PACs Democracy Engine and EMILY’s List , which she helped found in 1985.

Some 37 percent of contributions to Shalala’s campaign come from out of state. Meanwhile, only one-fifth of donations to Salazar, a Miami native unlike her opponent, are from outside Florida.

The incumbent flipped the southern Florida seat two years ago after Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen , then the longest-serving member of Florida’s delegation and the most senior Republican woman in the House, retired.

In a new television ad from her campaign, Shalala is seen hugging Barack Obama and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush. The ad, which aired in both Spanish and English, also attacks President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and praises Shalala’s work as Bill Clinton’s secretary of Health and Human Services, when she was Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss.

Acknowledging the incumbent’s healthcare expertise, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appointed Shalala to a coronavirus oversight commission earlier this April. But after Shalala failed to disclose stock sales, multiple liberal and conservative groups called for her resignation . Shalala sold the stocks last year because of a conflict of interest but didn’t report the sales within the time required. Her opponent, Salazar, also pushed the incumbent to step back from the oversight group, though she did not.

A daughter of Cuban refugees and a former TV journalist, Salazar has attempted to brand Shalala as a socialist, though the incumbent opposes Medicare for All and other left-wing policies.

“I am a Miami native and I’ve spent my broadcasting career reporting from war zones and exposing socialism throughout Latin America,” she says in a recent video ad . “They do not want me to come to Congress and expose them, too.”

This year, Salazar has raised a total of $1.9 million , just $200,000 short of what she raised in 2018 . Her top funders include affiliates of GL Homes of Florida , Sunshine Gasoline Distributors and Rafael Marrero & Co. The former news anchor at Telemundo also contributed $120,000 to her own campaign.

Independent candidate Frank Polo Sr. qualified for the contest as a write-in candidate. After fleeing Cuba at age 22, he started a telecommunications company in Florida. His conservative platform focuses on fighting drug trafficking and has raised $2,400 this year.



