Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

The much-vaunted announcement that Bahrain will normalize relations with Israel, hot on the heels of the United Arab Emirates, has been greeted with excitement in Western foreign policy circles. But true stability in the region is a long way off.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/82702?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss