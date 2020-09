Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 21:08 Hits: 1

Joe Biden plans to speak to Senate Democrats by phone on Thursday, Politico reported on Tuesday.The phone call marks the first time the former vice president will address the full caucus since accepting the party’s presidential nomination last month...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/516557-biden-to-hold-call-with-senate-democrats-on-thursday