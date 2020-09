Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 23:55 Hits: 6

Senators pressed the tech giant on the scope and scale of its digital advertising business. Republicans repeated long-running allegations of conservative bias.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/15/913328975/google-says-it-doesnt-monopolize-digital-ad-market-senators-don-t-buy-it?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics