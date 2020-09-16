The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bob Woodward's 'Rage' Goes Behind Trump Curtain

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Bob Woodward's 'Rage' goes behind the curtain, sharing alarming new details about national security decisions and operations in the Trump administration. Woodward's book is heavily sourced, drawing from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses and participants' notes, emails, diaries, calendars, and confidential documents. According to taped interviews, Trump told Woodward the truth about the deadly coronavirus while keeping Americans in the dark. Trump provided Woodward unique access, giving eighteen exclusive interviews, totaling nine hours. The book covers Trump's actions as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster, and racial unrest. This is Woodward's second book about the Trump presidency, writing 'Fear: Trump in the White House,' prior to this one. 'Rage' shows how Trump's responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits, and style he developed during his first three years as president. A few highlights from 'Rage':

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/hold-until-9-15

