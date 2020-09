Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:00

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Tuesday called on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to resign, arguing he has failed to stand up to President Trump in the response to coronavirus."It has become abundantly clear that...

