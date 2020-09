Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 16:44 Hits: 9

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said on Tuesday that she will quarantine after being exposed to an individual with the coronavirus.“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. While the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516496-gop-senator-to-quarantine-after-coronavirus-exposure