Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:11 Hits: 9

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Tuesday that he is undecided on if he will support authorizing another round of subpoenas and depositions as part of the GOP investigations into the Obama administration and the Bidens."You know I'm not quite sure what...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516514-romney-undecided-ahead-of-subpoena-vote-for-gop-obama-era-probes