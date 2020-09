Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 09:01 Hits: 2

Miriam Robles, 24, says she envisions the day she becomes a U.S. citizen and gets to vote the way other people fantasize about their wedding day.

(Image credit: Miriam Robles)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/15/911460160/she-cant-vote-herself-but-this-daca-recipient-is-working-to-register-others?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics