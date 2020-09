Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:19 Hits: 2

It feels like cash has disappeared. But there's more paper money out there than ever. That might be a problem.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2020/09/15/912695985/should-we-kill-the-100-bill?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics