Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:54 Hits: 4

The move signals the Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation surrounding the publication of The Room Where It Happened after an unsuccessful effort to block it from being published.

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/15/912871341/grand-jury-issued-criminal-subpoenas-in-connection-with-john-bolton-book?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics