Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:14 Hits: 11

While the Trump campaign has resumed rallies and is trying to project normalcy, the Biden campaign has stuck with small events to emphasize the ongoing threat of the virus.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/15/913137954/4-differences-in-how-biden-and-trump-campaign-right-now?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics