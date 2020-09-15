Michael Caputo Goes Off On Paranoid Rant About ‘Left Wing Hit Squads’

Articles

Michael Caputo, HHS spokesman, appears to be having a mental breakdown in real time. It would be sad if he wasn't such an awful person with a disgusting history, including racist tweets about China sending the virus to America, claiming Democrats want the virus to kill people and stating that hundreds of thousands of Americans must die for the Democrats to win in 2020. He's also good friends with professional ratf*cker Roger Stone, so you know he is all about dirty tricks, conspiracy theories and general grossness. Oh, and he lived and worked in Russia as an "advisor for Boris Yeltsin" in the mid 90's. He also worked for Russian owned Gazprom. His job? “Bolstering Putin's image in the U.S." This brings us to this weekend’s craziness. The New York Times is reporting that over the weekend Caputo made completely insane allegations, including "false accusations on Sunday that career government scientists were engaging in “sedition” in their handling of the pandemic and that left-wing hit squads were preparing for armed insurrection after the election." Just a reminder: Caputo is the spokesman for HHS. Other accusations levied by Caputo include that the "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of harboring a “resistance unit” determined to undermine President Trump, even if that opposition bolsters the Covid-19 death toll."

