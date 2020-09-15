Roger Stone Urges Trump To Impose Martial Law, Arrest Enemies After Election

Articles

Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Well, folks, the usual suspects are out there, pounding the drums for civil war and an authoritarian crackdown. One of the more prominent names is Roger Stone. Chris Hayes talked about it last night on All In. "Roger Stone is not just any old associate of the president," he said. "He is his longest serving political adviser. He played a critical role in his election publicly and behind the scenes. He led the conspiracy campaign about Hillary Clinton's health. He also amplified Russian disinformation and even foretold in public on Alex Jones' radio show that "big secret documents" were going to leak. STONE: The Clinton campaign narrative that the Russian favor Donald Trump and the Russians are leaking this information, this is inoculation because as you said earlier, they know what is coming and it is devastating. Let's remember that their defense to all of the Clinton Foundation scandals has been not, we didn't do it, has been, you have no proof. yes, but you have no proof. Well, I think Julian Assange has that proof, and I think he's going to furnish it to the American people. "Oh, wow. Look at that. Roger Stone previewed that to the American people and then it happened. And last year he was convicted of lying to Congress precisely about his role as a go-between with Julian Assange and Wikileaks," Hayes said.

