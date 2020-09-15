Trump Campaign Releases Digital Ad With Russian Jets

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:14 Hits: 5

Gee, do you think they're trying to send a subliminal message to us or to Vladimir Putin? Trump has been called Putin's 'Useful Idiot.' Source: Politico A digital ad released by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign on Sept. 11 calling on people to “support our troops” uses a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and weapons. The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12. “That’s definitely a MiG-29,” said Pierre Sprey, who helped design both the F-16 and A-10 planes for the U.S. Air Force. “I’m glad to see it’s supporting our troops.” [...] Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow, confirmed that the planes are Russian MiG-29s, and also said the soldier on the far right in the ad carries an AK-74 assault rifle. And the photo was easily identified.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-campaign-releases-digital-ad-russian