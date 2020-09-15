GOP Rep Leaves Profanity-Laced Voicemail After Article Links Her To QAnon

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Graham later sent e-mails threatening to sue the reporter and Inlander, but when asked what for, Graham couldn't provide an answer. Source: Inlander State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity. "You cocksucker! You cocksucker!" Graham said on Aug. 27. "Don't ever call me again." I tried to ask her for an explanation or a conversation about why she was angry, but the line was suddenly disconnected. The voicemail message she'd left was just as angry but didn't elaborate on what, if anything, she felt the story got wrong. Instead, she issued a vague threat. "Daniel, you lying piece of shit," she says on the voicemail. "You've done it. You have started it. Don't you ever call me again. Do you understand? Don't you ever — and you tell your buddies not to call me either. It's on. If you think for one minute you're going to pull this crap and you're going to walk away from it, you're nuts."

