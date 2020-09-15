Anti-Maskers Forced To Dig Graves For COVID Victims In Indonesia

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:59 Hits: 7

If the United States was serious about combatting COVID-19 such a program would be implemented here. But it isn't. Which is another reason why the United States has had the worst response in the world. Source: New York Post Local authorities in Indonesia ordered eight people who broke the country’s face mask laws to dig graves for COVID-19 victims, according to a report. The province of East Java punished the mask violators with the manual labor at a local cemetery in hopes of deterring others from disregarding the nationwide face-covering mandate, the Jakarta Post reported. “There are only three available gravediggers at the moment, so I thought I might as well put these people to work with them,” politician Suyono told local media, according to the paper. “Hopefully this can create a deterrent effect against violations,” he added.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/anti-maskers-forced-dig-graves-victims