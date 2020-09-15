Biden, Democratic groups target Latinos with Spanish language ads

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:43 Hits: 7

Screenshot of Joe Biden ad “Dicen Mucho” – captured via YouTube

In 2016, 62 percent of Latino voters in Florida voted for Hillary Clinton, but this year only 46 percent say they support Democratic nominee Joe Biden , according to a recent NBC News/Marist poll . Although Biden and President Donald Trump were tied overall, the incumbent had a slight lead (50 percent) among Latinos, who make up one-fifth of eligible voters in Florida.

While not all Latinos speak Spanish, Biden has pushed more Spanish language ads this summer, especially in critical swing states such as Florida and Arizona, but the results of last week’s poll suggest that Biden’s investments might not pay off.

Acknowledging the diversity within the Latino community, the Democratic nominee began micro-targeting Latino groups in July by releasing ads with different Spanish accents. In Phoenix, the narrator had a Mexican accent. In Miami, he had a Cuban accent. In Orlando, it was Puerto Rican.

Biden’s campaign also partnered with Latino celebrities this summer for an ad blitz titled “Rompe con Trump” or “Breakup with Trump.” A video that aired in Florida and Pennsylvania cuts between clips of Trump’s first year in office and his handling of COVID-19 this year, while Bad Bunny’s “Pero Ya No” plays in the background. “I loved you before, but not anymore/ I liked you, but not anymore/ I was for you, but not anymore,” the Puerto Rican artist sings.

A similar advertisement that aired in Arizona and Texas features Alejandro Fernández’s “Decepciones” (Deceptions) over clips of children being detained at the border and split from their families.

A few political action committees also are helping Biden target Latinos through Spanish language ads. Priorities USA Action , a Democratic hybrid PAC, has poured millions into bilingual advertising in the past month. Most recently, it released ads translating Trump’s interview with Bob Woodward in which the president admitted to playing down the coronavirus. Vote by mail ads and “meet Joe” ads have aired in Arizona and Florida as well. So far this election cycle, Priorities USA has spent $58.7 million on the presidential race in total. A smaller committee, People for the American Way , recently purchased a six-figure Spanish ad to run for eight weeks in Arizona.

On Sunday, Michael Bloomberg committed $100 million to help Biden campaign in Florida. Reaching Hispanic voters will be a key part of the spending strategy, said a Bloomberg spokesperson. The billionaire will pay for television and digital ads in both English and Spanish.

On Facebook this month, Biden has placed Spanish-language ads in a handful of states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Texas — but his biggest buys target the Sunshine State. These ads ran on the same days as the NBC News/Marist poll, Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

One of the Biden campaign’s first “branded content” posts on Facebook was a paid partnership with Noticias Del Rio TV in which the Spanish language channel posted a video of a choir singing the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, according to Facebook’s publicly-available data.

Meanwhile, Trump has run Spanish ads on Facebook exclusively in Florida. He has gained support of many Cuban Americans, who historically lean right. Florida is home to the largest Cuban population in the U.S.

Early this month, the president’s campaign released a Spanish language television ad in Miami, Tampa and Orlando. The ad, which cost six-figures , calls Biden an extremist, blames him for the 2008 recession and claims he’ll raise taxes across the board if elected.

Trump began running Spanish language ads in Florida in June, about three weeks before Biden. Some experts say the Democratic nominee’s efforts to connect with Latino voters are too late.

“I will always say that there isn’t enough outreach (to Latino voters),” said Stephen Nuño-Perez, director of communications and senior analyst at Latino Decisions, a polling and research firm focused on Latino voters. “Every four years there’s this holiday where Latino civic organizations are asking for more money, asking for more outreach efforts, more ads, more support.”

Spanish language ads, especially those tailored to sub-ethnic groups, show voters that a candidate cares about the Latino community, said Nuño-Perez. But campaigning is more effective when done over the long-term, not just over the summer.

In coming years, Spanish language ads may dwindle as more Latinos choose English as their primary language.

“If you’re looking at younger Latinos, they tend to be much more native born. English is at least their dual if not their first language,” said Stella Rouse, director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Maryland. “Dual language media in targeting younger Latinos is not as important as targeting older Latinos.”

Notably, Biden narrowly gets Florida’s senior vote (49 percent to 48 percent) in last week’s NBC News/Marist poll , which was conducted in both English and Spanish. In 2016, Trump won Florida seniors, 57 percent to 40 percent.

Latinos account for 13.3 percent of all eligible voters across the country, making them the largest minority voting bloc in 2020. Two-thirds of these voters live in just five states, including Florida. The presidential candidates seem well aware of these statistics, as they place Spanish language ads and visit Florida. Last week, Trump went to Jupiter, Fla., and Sen. Kamala Harris visited Miami. Biden is headed down south tomorrow.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]