Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ripped Democrats on Monday over talk of nixing the legislative filibuster if they win back the majority even as they've used the procedural tactic to block recent GOP legislation."This threat to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516360-mcconnell-democrats-would-disfigure-senate-by-nixing-filibuster