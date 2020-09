Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 22:20 Hits: 3

BELGRADE, Mont. — The Big Sky Country got the vice presidential treatment on Monday as the White House threw its muscle behind Sen. Steve Daines (R) in a race that could decide control of the Senate in November.Vice President Pence joined a state...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516385-pence-seeks-to-boost-daines-in-critical-montana-senate-race