Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:50 Hits: 5

The criticism mounting over Disney's live-action remake of Mulan highlights the increasingly challenging choices that Western companies navigate to do business with China.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/14/912791422/disney-faces-backlash-over-live-action-remake-of-mulan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics