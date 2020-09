Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:50 Hits: 6

President Trump visited California on Monday for a briefing on the wildfires. He has blamed the fires on poor forest management, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden has focused on climate change.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/14/912791387/trump-blames-wildfires-on-poor-forest-management-biden-focuses-on-climate-change?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics