'Uterus Collector': Whistleblower Alleges Mass Hysterectomies Performed On ICE Detainees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:53 Hits: 6

In Donald Trump's America, not only are families separated and children deported, but apparently in at least one ICE detention facility, one doctor is performing experimental mass hysterectomies on women. Law and Crime reports on a whistleblower complaint filed by Project South, Institute for the Elimination of Poverty and Genocide which alleges that one specific doctor performed numerous hysterectomies on women detained in an ICE facility -- the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia. According to the complaint (embedded below), numerous women came forward to say that they knew of women in one facility who were subjected to partial or full hysterectomies, by one specific doctor. “When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies,” the detainee said. According to Wooten, ICDC consistently used a particular gynecologist – outside the facility – who almost always opted to remove all or part of the uterus of his female detainee patients. “Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy—just about everybody,” Wooten said, adding that, “everybody’s uterus cannot be that bad.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/report-whistleblower-alleges-mass