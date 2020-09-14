Huckabee Threatens Lawyers Who Want To Count Every Vote

Articles

Republicans like Mike Huckabee are counting (pardon the pun) on a close election this November, so they can cheat. As my colleague Heather notes, This is nothing new on the right. They've been pushing this line that "votes counted after Election Day ought to be invalid" for weeks on end now. So should we just stop counting if Biden is ahead? It's all cool with them as long as they assume they'll be disenfranchising Democratic voters only. Mike Huckabee was on Fox's Outnumbered with Emily Compagno and Melissa Francis: MELISSA: The Biden campaign is reportedly setting up a massive legal team that it calls "the largest election protection program in presidential campaign history." The New York Times reports the campaign has brought into company former solicitors general, and hundreds of lawyers for its so-called "special litigation unit." It will focus on legal battles already underway in multiple states that could decide how people vote and how ballots get counted this year. Joe Biden, earlier today, was asked whether he is confident all votes will be counted this November. JOE BIDEN (VIDEO CLIP): I am confident that Trump will try to not have that happen, but I'm confident that the American public will put its foot down.

