Fox Host Confronts Trump Official Over Nevada Superspreader Rally

Mango Mussolini held an indoor rally in Nevada this weekend, with barely a mask to be found there. Trump 2020 organizers refused to adhere to the rules of his own administration, the CDC, and the orders of Nevada's governor by holding an indoor rally with thousands of unprotected supporters. Trump 2020 Campaign Comms director Erin Perrine used what-about-ism to compare a Trump rally to a Black Lives Matter event. Civil rights! (Black Lives Matter marches are held outdoors and nearly every protestor wears a mask.) Host Sandra Smith immediately disarmed her like an elementary school child and said, "Erin it's like two wrongs don't make a right." Trump is taking a lot of heat for holding a super spreader event in Nevada over the weekend and even Trump apologist Ari Fleischer slammed Trump for it. Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea. https://t.co/JGto1F5suc — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 14, 2020 Perrine joined Fox News' America's Newsroom earlier and was confronted by host Sandra Smith.

