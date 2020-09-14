Right-Wing Flips Out As Drudge Promotes 'Trump Is Going To Jail' Article

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

Two articles in New York Magazine today point out that Donald J. Trump is in deep legal trouble: Jonathan Chait's "Lock Him Up?" That Trump made it to 2017 without being personally convicted of a crime is itself a testament to the ineffectiveness of white-collar-criminal-law enforcement. That Trump has not been charged since taking office is owed to the privileges of being president of the United States. Because the Justice Department has a policy against charging the president with crimes, it did not indict him for the same crime Cohen went to jail for — even though Trump had ordered Cohen to commit it. The same protection held back Robert Mueller from officially describing the many actions Trump had taken to obstruct the FBI’s investigation as “obstruction of justice.” And his standing as president has allowed him to keep his tax returns out of the hands of New York prosecutors. But at some point, the impunity will end. The law is coming. ...and Jeff Wise's "The People V. Donald J. Trump"

