'It's Here And It's Real': Joe Biden Speaks On Deadly Wildfires And Climate Change

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 17:36 Hits: 8

There are hurricanes bearing down on the Southeast and wildfires burning through California, Oregon and Washington. Climate change is here. It's a crisis. It's hard to breathe here in California and harder still to see the devastation. While Trump continues to deny what's right in front of him, Joe Biden is ready to do something about it. From the campaign: Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, Delaware about the wildfires in California, Oregon, & Washington. Both fires and extreme weather conditions are a direct result of climate change and pose a threat to Americans everywhere. Joe Biden talks about how together we can tackle climate change through the creation of good-paying, union jobs that build a more resilient infrastructure. I'll add his remarks as prepared for delivery when they send them out. For now, please watch with us.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/watch-live-joe-biden-speaks-wildfires-and