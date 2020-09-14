The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Dakota Attorney General Involved In Fatal Car Crash

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) stated on Sunday evening that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal collision the night before.

“There was a fatality,” Noem told reporters in a brief press conference, per the Argus Leader. “Law enforcement is working on identifying the deceased and notifying the family.”

Ravnsborg confirmed the crash shortly after the governor’s presser, stating that he was “shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”

“As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward,” the attorney general said in a statement. “At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

According to the Argus Leader, details on the incident have not yet emerged, including the circumstances that led to the collision or how many other people were involved.

