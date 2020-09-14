Trump Trying To Calm The Public By Lying About Antifa Mobs Attacking The Suburbs

Articles

One of the most idiotic Trump excuses for being exposed by Bob Woodward for lying to the American people about the severity of the coronavirus was his claim that he didn't want to panic Americans. Panic and fear is something Trump lives, breathes, and campaigns on. It is his only campaign strategy. On September 11th in Michigan, during a rally, Trump uttered these horrific words to fear monger about the possible election of Joe Biden. Joe Biden's surrendered your jobs to China and now he wants to surrender our country to the violent left-wing mob, and you're seeing that every night. If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, the mob wins. If Biden wins, the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners win. Trump's calming tactics include targeting Mexicans he called rapists in 2015, and migrant caravans he claimed would cross the border and eat your babies after that in 2018. And it is exemplified in the Trump campaign's latest fundraising efforts. The Trump campaign is now sending “Antifa alerts” to supporters.“They'll attack your homes if Joe's elected. Pres Trump needs you to become a Diamond Club Member.” pic.twitter.com/WTINJZXjm6

