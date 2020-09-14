This Is A Climate Change Crisis And This Election Is Our Last Chance

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:17 Hits: 5

This election isn't just about politics. It's about survival. The West Coast is burning, we're hit with numerous massive storms and tornado outbreaks, pandemics incubated by global warming, animals becoming more aggressive. Climate change is already making our lives harder in so many ways. And Trump has shredded what's left of environmental protections. This is our last chance to mitigate the damage and no, you don't get to sit this one out. This is the climate crisis election: Joe Biden is pushing by far the most aggressive plan to address climate change in U.S. presidential history. His path reflects the convergence of science, energy and activism trends. https://t.co/GkKT0WKMnK — Axios (@axios) September 14, 2020 This photo is from Salem today. It was taken at noon. With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB

