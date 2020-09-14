Joe Scarborough Pushes Fake Story About Chanting Protestors. He Should Apologize

Articles

Joe Scarborough amplified a rumor this morning related to the shooting of two L.A. deputies. "I wanted to just bring that up," he said to Rev. Al Sharpton. "And I know that you are going to have harsh words for the protesters that blocked the entrance of the hospital and were shouting they hoped that these police officers, these young police officers with children at home, they were chanting they hoped, these protesters were chanting they hoped that they died. How sick, how absolutely sick some people are out there. "What should the message be from those 25 million peaceful protesters, the Black Lives Matter protests, to those people shouting those sick, vile comments about men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving, not just the people of Los Angeles but all of America?" Except that isn't what happened. No one's verified that anyone other than this ONE PERSON said this: Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot. "To their family: I hope they f**king die.” pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

