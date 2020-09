Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 09:02 Hits: 8

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Bob Woodward about his new book: Rage. Woodward documents that President Trump was aware of how lethal the coronavirus was, well before he let on in public.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/14/912612298/woodward-is-criticized-for-not-publishing-rage-sooner?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics