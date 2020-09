Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 08:00 Hits: 13

Nearly two-thirds of Trump and Biden supporters said they ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ support the peace deal that would get U.S. forces out of Afghanistan next year.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/09/14/public-support-surges-for-trump-backed-afghan-peace-plan/