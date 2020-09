Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 00:23 Hits: 8

The order, which would include Medicare Part D and Part B, replaces a previous order the president signed in July, but the move is unlikely to have any immediate practical impact.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/13/912545090/trump-signs-new-executive-order-on-prescription-drug-prices?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics