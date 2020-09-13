The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lemmings In MAGA Hats

The myth of periodic mass suicide for the arctic rodent persists in our culture. It doesn't really exist, but some say they saw it yesterday at the Minden-Tahoe airport with Trump's maskless MAGA rally. Scopes did that ultimate debunking of this myth, which dates back to 1958 with the release of Disney's "White Wilderness", but for the sake of brevity, here's a shorter version. Source: Business Insider If you know anything about lemmings, it's probably their reputation for plunging off cliffs in acts of mass suicide. But if the puffy little rodents could talk, they'd tell a different story: that this claim is bogus. No one knows exactly when the myth started, but a 1958 Disney video called "White Wilderness," which won an Oscar for best documentary feature, has emerged over the years as the likeliest suspect. Here's a key shot of the lemmings from the now-infamous film: The problem? The "documentary" was faked.

