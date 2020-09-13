The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RNC Chair Falsely Claims Biden Was Privy To Same Intelligence On Pandemic As Trump

While Chuck Todd did a decent job of debunking a good deal of the constant stream of lies that poured out of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel's mouth, he let her get away with lying about Biden being privy to the same intelligence on the coronavirus as Trump in the early days of the pandemic. During an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, McDaniel was asked about the Woodward tapes and the ridiculous notion that he has any aversion to inciting panic after watching him in action fearmongering over everything from migrant caravans to BLM protests across the country, to you name it, and the fact that he's openly fought against mask mandates and refused to wear one himself for months on end. Todd pushed back hard when McDaniel straight up lied about Trump being supportive of mask wearing, but gave McDaniel a huge pass when she deflected to blaming Democrats when asked why the United States was doing so much worse than the rest of the Western world in getting the pandemic under control:

