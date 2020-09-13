The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Keeps Bragging About Nonexistent 'Bay Of Pigs Award' He Invented For Himself

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

(Trump tells a crowd at a rally in New Mexico in September of 2019 that the Cubans in Miami have given him the "Bay of Pigs Award.") Trump took to Twitter this Sunday and used an old lie he's been repeating since 2016 about an award that doesn't exist to attack Joe Biden and tell his followers how much the Hispanic community supposedly loves him. Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020 CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale explained to anyone who might be confused as to the origin of this so-called "award" just what Trump was really talking about.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-continues-brag-about-nonexistent-bay

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version